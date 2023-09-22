Gwadar airport’s new inauguration date unveiled

KARACHI: The opening of the new Gwadar International Airport built under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been delayed by another one year, ARY News reported quoting sources.

A well-placed source in Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) told ARY News that the new Gwadar Airport was supposed to be inaugurated this month, but the inauguration was delayed over technical grounds.

According to sources, there was a delay in the arrival of airport and technical equipment from China to Pakistan. The goods coming to Gwadar from China by sea are expected to arrive this month.

According to sources, Chinese authorities have given June 2024 for the inauguration of the airport, while non-operational work would be completed by 2025.

The new Gwadar Airport is located 26 km north-east of the existing Gwadar airport and 3,000 acres of land was given for it by the government of Pakistan. Like the new Islamabad Airport, Gwadar Airport is the second greenfield airport of Pakistan.

The airport will be capable of handling a combination of ATR 72, Airbus, (A-300), Boeing (B-737), and Boeing (B-747) for domestic as well international routes.