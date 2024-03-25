The recently thwarted attack in Gwadar has once again exposed the drama of missing persons. Among the eight terrorists killed in Gwadar, two have been identified as Kareem Jan, son of Fazal Baloch, and Imtiaz Ahmed, son of Raza Muhammad. Both were also on the missing persons list.

This isn’t the first time this has happened – past incidents like the Mach attack also involved individuals previously listed as missing.

Unfortunately, some prominent figures in Pakistan are busy blaming the army, law enforcement agencies, and the state, allegedly receiving funds from hostile agencies. It’s clear that ensuring the well-being of missing persons is crucial for their livelihood. However, some unscrupulous organizations are exploiting the missing persons issue for their own gain.

Government Assurances and Judicial Commission

Despite government assurances and the formation of a judicial commission for investigations, these individuals continue to propagate falsehoods. The commission’s data reveals that out of 10,078 individuals on the missing persons’ list, 7,781 have been recovered, while 1,477 are still missing and 820 still are unaccounted for. Ninety-nine percent of these 820 missing persons have joined terrorist organizations like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). As individuals join these terrorist organizations, their names are added to the missing persons list, tarnishing the reputation of the state and its institutions.

International Advocacy and Silence

Those who advocate for missing persons rights internationally should be questioned about their silence on the issue of the five hundred thousand American, one hundred and fifty thousand British, and three hundred thousand Indian missing persons. It’s no secret that the BLA and BLF are two terrorist organizations influenced by the Indian covert agency RAW. These extremist organizations exploit innocent and poor Baloch youths and children to fuel insurgency against the state of Pakistan.

Modus Operandi of Extremist Organizations

Their modus operandi involves using funds from India to orchestrate dramas of oppression, spread false narratives of injustice, and give fake news. They either abduct children from Baloch homes or exploit their innocence and poverty to buy them, making them disappear from public view. When missing persons lists are updated with their names, these individuals are then used to spread terrorism. The evidence lies in incidents like the Mach jailbreak, killings of terrorists in Iran, and the recent attack in Gwadar, where these missing individuals were involved.

Use of Women in Terrorist Activities

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) have started using female suicide bombers. This was clear in the incident at Karachi University where three Chinese teachers and several Pakistani citizens tragically lost their lives. Their method also includes using women like Mahrang Baloch to cover their terrorist activities, and if anyone tries to remove this facade, they accuse them of injustice. The question arises as to why Mahrang Baloch isn’t acknowledging the terrorists who part of the missing persons list was and were killed in recent terrorist activities.

Alleged Connections Between Indian Ex-Army Officers and Banned Outfits

In recent times, there have been claims circulating on social media and television channels about alleged connections between ex-army officers of the Indian Army and banned outfits such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF). These allegations primarily stem from statements reportedly made by some ex-army officers of the Indian Army. One such statement that has garnered attention is, “We pay them, and they do everything for us,” made by an ex-Indian Army officer.

These statements have been interpreted by some as an admission of a direct link between these ex-officers and the banned outfits, suggesting that they provide financial support to these groups. 2 years back and ex-army officer of Indian Army said this on live TV (Indian channels) that “I have a connection with all the Baloch militants, do you want me to show you? they are on my speed dial”. These allegations have sparked intense debates and discussions on social media platforms and television channels. Many users and commentators have expressed concern over these alleged connections.

The Game Ended

Manipulating the number of missing persons like a pawn won’t sustain international attention for long. Now, organizations like the BLA and BLF, along with their backers, should understand that their show has failed, and they should desist from such actions.