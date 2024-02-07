21.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Gwadar DC seeks dismissal of employees skipping election duty

GWADAR: Deputy commissioner Gwadar has sought the dismissal of 81 employees, who skipped election duty, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, Gwadar deputy commissioner has penned a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to highlight 81 employees skipping election duties in the area.

The Gwadar DC has recommended dismissal of the 81 employees of different government departments over no-show for election duty.

Earlier, in Karachi, RO in PS-110 recommended action against the staff, who did not join the election duty.

The General Elections of the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies will be held tomorrow. The election campaign by political parties and independent candidates concluded across the country last night.

The Election Commission has completed all arrangements for the polling. Ninety-thousand six hundred and seventy-five polling stations have been established in all four provinces.

A total of five thousand one hundred and twenty-one candidates are in the run for the National Assembly seats. For the four provincial assemblies, 12695 candidates are in the field. There are a total of 128,585,760 registered voters in the country.

