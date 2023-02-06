Gwadar to get 100MW additional power supply from Iran

GWADAR: The transmission line for import of 100MW additional power supply from Iran has been completed, ARY News reported on Monday.

Federal Power Division has announced completion of the transmission line to import 100MW power from Iran.

“Gwadar is expected to get additional 100-megawatt electricity in next few days,” power division said in a statement.

Testing of the 29km long power transmission line has been completed. The National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) on the instruction of the prime minister and the energy minister has completed the project within deadline.

Additional 100-megawatt power supply to Gwadar from Iran is expected to begin in next few days, according to sources.

Completion of the project will improve power supply in Balochistan’s Makran division with additional 100MW power supply from neighboring Iran.

With the availability of 100 MW additional power supply, not only Gwadar city would get power supply round the clock but also power supply will be available for Gwadar industrial estate.

100MW additional electricity from Iran is expected to meet the power supply need of the entire Makran division.

The governments of Pakistan and Iran had signed an agreement for the supply of an additional 100 megawatts of electricity in June 2022.

Moreover, the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), last June, approved a 132kV transmission line from Jiwani to Gwadar. Gwadar relies on imported electricity from Iran and with the construction of the 132kV line, the port city will be connected to the National Grid.

