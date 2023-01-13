Gwadar: Haq Do Tehreek leader Hidayat-ur-Rehman arrested

GWADAR: The Balochistan police on Friday arrested Gwadar’s Haq do Tehreek (HDT) leader Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman in cases registered against him for inciting violence and other charges, DPO Gwadar confirmed.

Rehman and three other persons, including Naseeb Nosherwani and Hassan Murad, were taken into custody from the premises of the court.

Police booked Haq Do Tehreek leader Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman on charges of murder, attempt to murder, provoking the people for violence and other charges.

The provincial government attempted to hold negotiations with the protesters, led by Haq Do Tehreek (HDT), but the situation turned violent in the last week of December after a policeman was shot dead by unidentified assailants during a demonstration.

The protesters were demanding a reduction in the number of check posts, easier border trade, and a total end to deep-sea fish trawling in the sea next to Gwadar.

