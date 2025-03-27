Five killed in Gwadar passenger bus attack

GWADAR: At least five people were gunned down, and one other was injured after being offloaded from a Karachi-bound bus on the Coastal Highway in Gwadar, ARY News reported.

The Deputy Commissioner Gwadar also confirmed that the incident occurred at the Kalmat area of the Coastal Highway where gunmen opened fire on passengers, killing at least five people.

The victims who came under the attack were traveling from Gwadar to Karachi when the attack took place.

According to sources, the militants set up a blockade on the highway, identified non-local passengers, and carried out the brutal attack. Two passenger buses were also set on fire, and a search operation was also conducted in the area.

The identities of the victims are being verified, but one of the deceased is believed to be from Multan.

This incident is the latest in a series of attacks in Balochistan, where militants have targeted security forces, foreigners, and non-locals. The region has seen a surge in violence in recent weeks, with several incidents of armed attacks and road blockades reported.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the Gwadar attack that killed five passengers in a firing incident in the Kalmat area of Gwadar.

The president and prime minister, in their separately issued statements, prayed for peace for the departed souls, early recovery of the injured, and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.

“The terrorists are the enemies of the country’s development and prosperity of Balochistan. They cannot see progress in Balochistan,” the president said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz directed the authorities concerned to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured people and investigate the incident to identify and punish the perpetrators.

Calling the miscreants the enemies of peace and development, he said that their cowardly actions of killing innocent people reflected their brutality.

“We will never allow the anti-state designs of miscreants to succeed,” he resolved.

Prime Minister Shehbaz praised the security forces and law enforcement agencies for thwarting the nefarious designs of the anti-state elements. The entire nation, including myself, is proud of them, he remarked.