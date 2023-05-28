34.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Advertisement -

Gwadar international airport gets night landing license

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
|

TOP NEWS

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

GWADAR: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Sunday announced the launch of the night landing operation of flights at the Gwadar International Airport.

In this connection, the CAA has issued instructions to all airlines and aviation companies for the launch of operations in September.

However, it clarified that overnight parking of aircraft will not be allowed.

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FqzHWCyWwAAvzD6?format=jpg&name=medium

Back in March, Federal Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal instructed CAA to complete all development projects before September 2023 for the airport. He also asked the authority to present a plan of action within three days for execution and implementation of the remaining tasks.

The airport is being built by China and Pakistan Aviation Authority (PAA) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA), will be capable of handling a combination of ATR 72, Airbus, (A-300), Boeing (B-737), and Boeing (B-747) for domestic as well international routes.

The ‘biggest’ airport of Pakistan is likely to be opened formally for international flights in September this year.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.