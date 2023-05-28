Gwadar international airport gets night landing license

GWADAR: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Sunday announced the launch of the night landing operation of flights at the Gwadar International Airport.

In this connection, the CAA has issued instructions to all airlines and aviation companies for the launch of operations in September.

However, it clarified that overnight parking of aircraft will not be allowed.

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FqzHWCyWwAAvzD6?format=jpg&name=medium

Back in March, Federal Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal instructed CAA to complete all development projects before September 2023 for the airport. He also asked the authority to present a plan of action within three days for execution and implementation of the remaining tasks.

The airport is being built by China and Pakistan Aviation Authority (PAA) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA), will be capable of handling a combination of ATR 72, Airbus, (A-300), Boeing (B-737), and Boeing (B-747) for domestic as well international routes.

The ‘biggest’ airport of Pakistan is likely to be opened formally for international flights in September this year.