Gwadar International Airport to become ‘operational’ on August 14

New Gwadar International Airport to become operational from August 14, ARY News reported, citing sources.

A well-placed source in Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) told ARY News that the new Gwadar Airport will be made operational on August 14, for which all the arrangements have been made.

The soft launching of the airport will be carried out by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the sources said.

According to the CAA sources the cost of New Gwadar International Airport is Rs54.98 billion.

The new Gwadar Airport is located 26 km north-east of the existing Gwadar airport and 3,000 acres of land was given for it by the government of Pakistan. Like the new Islamabad Airport, Gwadar Airport is the second greenfield airport of Pakistan.

The airport will be capable of handling a combination of ATR 72, Airbus, (A-300), Boeing (B-737), and Boeing (B-747) for domestic as well international routes.

Currently, only four percent of the operational portion remains unfinished. Other developmental works related to the airport are projected to be completed by December 2025.

The New Gwadar International Airport is poised to enhance the region’s connectivity and economic growth, serving as a crucial infrastructure project for Pakistan’s burgeoning aviation sector.