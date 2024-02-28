Flight operations suspended at Gwadar airport amid torrential showers

Flight operations at Gwadar airport have been suspended due to a 16-hour continuous downpour, ARY News reported.

According to details, the 16-hour continuous rain in Balochistan’s coastal district of Gwadar has disrupted routine life. The roads and houses have been submerged in rainwater.

Sensing the severity of the situation, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has suspended the flight operation at Gwadar airport to ensure the safety of the passengers and the airplanes.

The CAA in a NOTAM issued has suspended all kinds of flight operations at the Gwadar airport.

The district administration has declared a state of emergency in rain-hit areas of Gwadar while paramilitary forces have been called in to help the district administration in rescue and relief operations.

Met officials said the coastal district received over 160mm rainfall in 12 hours.

Flood waters entered residential and commercial areas and roads of Gwadar town were presenting a pond-like situation.