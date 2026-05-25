Gwadar Port achieves major milestone

Pakistan says its Gwadar Port has achieved a major operational milestone by handling the largest deep-draft cargo vessels, in what officials describe as a sign of the port’s growing role in regional trade.

In a statement, the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Pakistan, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has said that Gwadar Port has successfully berthed and handled a large deep-draft cargo vessel carrying over 53,000 metric tons of steel billets.

The minister said the vessel MV BI JIA SHAN, originating from Hong Kong/China and commanded by Captain Li Han, was safely berthed at Gwadar Port on May 24, 2026, carrying approximately 53,277.42 metric tons of prime steel billets comprising around 20,669 pieces.

He said the operation was particularly significant as the vessel had an approximate 12.8-metre draft, which demonstrated the effectiveness of Gwadar Port’s deep-sea navigation channel and modern handling infrastructure.

Officials said the vessel had departed from Bayuquan Port in China and was originally bound for Sohar Port in Oman before diverting to Gwadar for transshipment operations.

Junaid Anwar said the move reflected increasing confidence among international shipping companies in Gwadar’s strategic location and operational readiness.

The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Pakistan added that the successful handling of such large vessels reinforced Gwadar Port’s emerging role in facilitating maritime trade linkages between China, the Middle East, Central Asia, and other regional markets.

He added that the continuous arrival and efficient handling of deep-sea vessels highlighted Gwadar’s expanding maritime potential and its growing competitiveness as a deep-water port integrated into global supply chains.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs added that port authorities remained committed to ensuring safe, efficient and cost-effective operations to strengthen Pakistan’s role in regional connectivity and international trade.