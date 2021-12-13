CM Balochistan Bizenjo to meet Gwadar protesters tomorrow  

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo will reach Gwadar tomorrow (Monday) where he will meet leader of the Gwadar protest movement, ARY News reported citing sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that CM Bizenjo has decided to meet Gwadar protesters after Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday took notice of’ very legitimate’ demands of the coastal community of Gwadar.

During his visit, CM Bizenjo will meet with Gwadar fishermen and will remove their reservations, sources said.

On Sunday, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday took notice of the ongoing protest of the fishermen in Gwadar, Balochistan.

In his tweet PM Imran Khan said: “I have taken notice of the very legitimate demands of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar. Will be taking strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers & will also speak to CM Balochistan.”

It is to be noted that tens of thousands of people, including women and children, marched on the main roads and streets of Gwadar on Friday in support of their movement launched for the rights of the people of Gwadar.

