QUETTA: The Vice Chancellor and Pro-Vice Chancellor of Gwadar University have been reported missing while on their way to Quetta from Gwadar by road, family sources said.

The university’s Vice Chancellor Dr Abdul Razzaq Sabir and Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Syed Manzoor Ahmed went missing while the two high education officials were traveling from Gwadar to Quetta in an official car, family sources said.

Gwadar University sources have apprehended that the two academicians have likely been abducted with the official car in Mastung.

Deputy Commissioner Mastung Bahram Saleem has confirmed the missing incident and said that he was in contact with the families of missing officials.

“It is being said that the contact with them was cut off when they reach in surroundings of Mastung,” DC said.