Gwen Stefani addresses Blake Shelton split rumors with PDA-filled photo

Gwen Stefani is letting PDA do the talking to silence her split rumors with husband Blake Shelton.

The 56-year-old singer recently posted a selfie over the weekend to address the ongoing speculations swirling around her and the country singer’s relationship.

In the caption less photo, the 40-year-old singer could be seen planting a sweet kiss on his wife’s cheek. Stefani looked adorable in a red flannel shirt with her blonde hair down as she smiled serenely at the camera.

Besides the photo, Shelton’s representative also set the record straight in a statement to Page Six. The spokesperson called the split rumors “a completely made-up story created solely for headlines and clicks.”

Rumors about the couple’s relationship began circulating after they did not attend the CMA Awards on November 19, despite Shelton being nominated for Musical Event of the Year for his feature on Post Malone’s Pour Me a Drink.

Fans also pointed to the couple’s lack of recent Instagram posts together as Stefani last posted Shelton in June for his birthday while Shelton publicly wished Stefani a happy birthday in October. In March, the couple also released their duet “Hangin’ On” -which is about a breakup.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot in July 2021.