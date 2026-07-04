Gwen Stefani is celebrating five years of togetherness with her beloved husband, Blake Shelton!

The No Doubt frontwoman took a heartfelt trip down memory lane as she marked the milestone on July 3 by sharing a collection of romantic wedding photos from the couple’s 2021 ceremony, giving fans another glimpse into the intimate day they said “I do” at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

“5 years married to my forever,” Stefani captioned the post, alongside a series of stunning images from the celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

The throwback snaps featured the singer in her custom Vera Wang wedding gown and veil, as well as emotional moments from the ceremony officiated by longtime friend Carson Daly. One photo captured the newlyweds holding hands at the altar, while another showed Stefani making her walk down the aisle as an emotional Shelton waited for his bride.

The post also included close-up shots of the couple’s wedding rings, their invitation suite and candid moments from the ceremony, delighting fans who flooded the comments with anniversary wishes.

Shelton also celebrated the special occasion with a touching tribute of his own.

“5 years and every day is better than the last… I love you @gwenstefani SHELTON!!!! Happy anniversary my pretty girl!!!!” the country star wrote on Instagram, sharing a carousel of wedding portraits.

Stefani responded with a simple but affectionate message in the comments, writing, “love u!!”

The couple tied the knot on July 3, 2021, in a private chapel Shelton built on his 1,300-acre ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. The intimate ceremony came after years of romance that began when the pair met as coaches on The Voice.