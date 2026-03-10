Gwen Stefani says faith led to miracle at 44

American vocalist Gwen Stefani has disclosed that she became pregnant with her youngest child, Apollo, at the age of 44 following a deep spiritual experience.

Gwen Stefani, now 56, discussed her childhood in a devout Italian-Catholic home during a conversation with evangelist Jeff Cavins. She recalled attending catechism and saying grace every night, characterising the faith her mother instilled in her as a “grounding” force.

“I wasn’t the way I feel like I am now, where I have all this knowledge,” Gwen Stefani stated. “I call myself a ‘baby Christian’ because I’m certainly a work in progress. My mom planted the seed of faith in me, and she was right—I needed it.”

She continued, “I really wanted to have another baby, and I couldn’t. I was older. Talking with him about the Torah… it woke me up.”

Stefani also shared a heartwarming story about her oldest son, 19-year-old Kingston. “He came up to me and said, ‘Mommy, I really want you to have a baby.’ I told him I was too old, but he started praying for me on his own every night,” she explained. “About four weeks later, I was pregnant with Apollo. Totally naturally. A full-on gift. That was the first miracle.”

Gwen Stefani and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, share three sons: Kingston, Zuma, and 12-year-old Apollo.