Gwen Stefani shares story behind ‘miracle’ pregnancy with ex Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani has shared the inspiring story behind her pregnancy with her youngest son, Apollo Rossdale, revealing that a spiritual epiphany played a key role in conceiving at the age of 44.

The 56-year-old singer opened up during a recent interview with Hallow: Prayer & Meditation, recalling how she had been “desperate” to have another child and struggling with her age at the time.

She described meeting a former “atheist Jew” who had converted to Judaism, with whom she began having deep conversations about the Torah.

“He was studying the Torah, and he had this big epiphany awakening, and he started talking to me about the Torah,” Stefani explained. “I really wanted to have another baby. I really did. I couldn’t, and I was old.”

Stefani said her eldest son, Kingston Rossdale, had long hoped for a sibling, praying nightly for his mother to conceive. “It was like, four weeks later, and I was pregnant with Apollo,” she said, calling the pregnancy a “full-on gift” and describing it as “the first miracle.”

Apollo, now 12, joined Stefani’s older sons, Kingston Rossdale, 19, and Zuma Rossdale, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The couple were married from 2002 until 2016, with their marriage later annulled by the Catholic Church in 2021.

Stefani tied the knot with Blake Shelton the same year in a Catholic ceremony at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, which includes a chapel on site.