GWM upgrades ora ballet cat with stronger performance

Great Wall Motor (GWM) is preparing for a major refresh of its distinctively shaped electric hatchback, the Ora Ballet Cat. Famous for its uncanny likeness to the iconic Volkswagen Beetle, the retro-themed EV is poised for a market return that includes a substantial power boost and a likely new name to fall in line with GWM’s global nomenclature.

A Naming Shake-Up: Out with “Cats,” In with Numbers Regulatory filings in China suggest GWM is looking to rename its unique hatchback model as the Ora Ballet Cat potentially becomes the Ora 6.

The change would see it aligned with the brand’s revised global alphanumeric convention; several feline-themed models have already been replaced with numerical names as the automaker has released the Ora 03 (previously Good Cat) and the Ora 07 (previously Lightning Cat) in international markets.

More Horsepower Under the Hood While the exterior’s vintage silhouette largely remains untouched, significant mechanical upgrades are on the way. The new iteration ditches its existing electric motor in favor of a more powerful 150 kW unit. The overall dimensions are expected to stay the same, with the EV measuring 4,401 mm (length), 1,853 mm (width), and 1,681 mm (height) riding on a 2,750 mm wheelbase.

Efforts to Spark Sales After its debut in July 2022, the Ora Ballet Cat initially launched with a hefty price tag of 193,000 to 223,000 yuan ($28,480 to $32,905 USD at the time), with GWM offering tailored features for female drivers such as a ‘Lady Driving Mode’ to increase following distances for adaptive cruise control, ‘Warm Man Mode’ to instantly maximize climate control and seat heating, and a built-in ‘Selfie Camera.’

Sales, however, have not lived up to the hype.

Cumulative deliveries in China for the Ballet Cat stand at just 8,523 units after its first four years of production (July 2022 – June 2026). The impending update is GWM’s clear play to breathe new life into the platform by injecting more performance to complement its retro styling.