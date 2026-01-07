Gwyneth Paltrov reflects on her past with boyfriend

American actress Gwyneth Paltrow reflected on her romantic memories.

Gwyneth Paltrow subtly referenced her former boyfriend Ben Affleck during her appearance on Amy Poehler’s Good Hand podcast on Tuesday, January 6.

Paltrow brought up her brief romance with the Oscar-winner while reflecting on her connection to the late Robin Williams. She explained that their paths crossed around the release of Good Will Hunting in 1997, a film Affleck famously co-wrote and starred in.

The Goop founder said, “I only got to know Williams a bit when Good Will Hunting came out in 1997 because I was dating one of the people who wrote that movie and was in that movie”.

Poehler joked, stating, “We’re well aware”. Paltrov also agreed and added, “I love that movie. It’s a perfect movie. I love it so much”.

It was a rare acknowledgement of her romance with Affleck, whom she dated beginning in 1997 following her split from Brad Pitt. During their relationship, the pair also worked together, co-starring in Shakespeare in Love in 1998 and Bounce in 2000, before ending things that same year.

Paltrow later found love with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The former couple shares two children, daughter Apple, 21, and son Moses, 19, and separated in 2016. She went on to marry TV writer and director Brad Falchuk in 2018.

Affleck, meanwhile, was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and more recently to Jennifer Lopez from 2022 to 2025.