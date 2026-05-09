Gwyneth Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin reunited to celebrate a major family milestone as their daughter, Apple Martin, graduated from Vanderbilt University on Friday.

The former couple, who famously announced their “conscious uncoupling” in 2014, appeared in high spirits as they came together to support Apple during her special day in Nashville.

Chris arrived at the graduation ceremony alongside the couple’s son, Moses Martin. The Coldplay frontman kept his look classic in an all-black outfit featuring a blazer, while Moses opted for gray trousers paired with a light blue shirt and white sweater.

Meanwhile, Gwyneth attended with her husband, Brad Falchuk, wearing a flowing light blue maxi dress with a red jacket and matching heels. Falchuk complemented her look in beige trousers, a blue button-up shirt and cardigan as the pair walked hand in hand into the event.

Apple looked ethreal in a white sundress layered beneath her graduation gown while carrying her cap. The 22-year-old completed a degree in Law, History and Society and is now reportedly hoping to pursue a career in entertainment, following in her mother’s footsteps.

Earlier this month, Apple reflected on her final days at Vanderbilt by sharing photos with friends across campus on Instagram.

Despite their split, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have continued to co-parent Apple and Moses closely and often speak warmly about their modern family dynamic.