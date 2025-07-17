Gwyneth Paltrow confesses crush on THIS hollywood heartthrob while dating Brad Pitt

Hollywood diva Gwyneth Paltrow revealed she had a huge crush on a cinema heartthrob while dating superstar Brad Pitt in the ’90s.

As confessed by the ‘Shakespeare in Love’ actor in her new memoir, titled ‘Gwyneth: The Biography’, by Amy Odell, she had ‘doubts’ regarding her much-publicised ’90s relationship with Brad Pitt, and was crushing over Emmy-nominee Hugh Grant instead.

“During Emma’s filming, Gwyneth expressed doubts to one crew member that Pitt was right for her, and admitted that she had a crush on Hugh Grant,” reads an excerpt from the biography.

“Brad and I had very different upbringings,” she also told an interviewer. “So when we go to restaurants and order caviar, I have to say to Brad, ‘This is beluga and this is osetra.'”

Pitt and Paltrow, who began dating in 1994 after they met on the set of the film ‘Se7en’, got engaged in 1996, only to call it quits a few months later.

Paltrow went on to marry singer Chris Martin in 2003 and shared two kids with him in their 13-year-long marriage. She then tied the knot with writer-director Brad Falchuk in 2018.

On the other hand, Pitt married Hollywood A-listers Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, and shares six children with the latter. He is currently dating a 29-year-younger jewellery designer, Ines de Ramon.

