Gwyneth Paltrow gets real about private health struggles

American businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow, who has been privately managing persistent health issues, has opened up about undergoing a comprehensive blood-filtering procedure. The 53-year-old actress disclosed that she utilized therapeutic plasma exchange, a process that filters the blood to remove potentially harmful substances, including mold toxins and microplastics.

The Goop founder explained that conventional medicine had not adequately addressed her ongoing symptoms, such as chronic fatigue and “brain fog.” Seeking a solution, she decided to see if filtering her blood would provide relief.

The Marty Supreme star claimed the results were instantaneous. Almost immediately after the sessions, she reported feeling lighter, more clear-headed, and as if a significant weight had been lifted.

The wellness entrepreneur is no stranger to controversy regarding alternative therapies. While some of her health advice has been heavily scrutinized over the years, Paltrow maintains that she has grown accustomed to the pushback. She stated that she no longer allows external criticism to undermine her confidence, noting her belief that people often react negatively to unconventional ideas before eventually accepting them years later.

Notably, Paltrow is not the only high-profile figure exploring blood-filtering treatments; Simon Cowell has also previously discussed undergoing similar procedures in his pursuit of longevity and health.