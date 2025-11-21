Gwyneth Paltrow hits stage with Holly Williams at Grand Ole Opry 100-Year celebration

Gwyneth Paltrow left her fans surprised as she hit the stage with Holly Williams at Grand Ole Opry 100-Year celebration.

On Thursday, November 20, the 53-year-old star took the stage with country singer Holly Williams and husband, musician Chris Coleman at the Nashville venue.

“Can y’all believe your luck? Y’all are used to those Nashville guests, but not those Oscar-winning Hollywood guests,” Williams said to the crowd as she invited the Shakespeare in Love actress to the stage.

The trio then sang the 44-year-old singer’s hit 2013 song, Drinkin before moving on to Waiting on June, a heartfelt track inspired by Williams’ maternal grandparents, who were farmers in Mer Rouge, Louisiana.

Following the mesmerizing performance, Williams told the crowd, “Can you believe it? Isn’t it annoying when they can just do everything and they just walk out looking all like that, right? Looking real good.” reffering to Paltrow.

Williams went on gush that she “had the great honor of meeting” Paltrow years ago, which is when she heard and “fell in love” with her “secret voice.”

Paltrow and Williams have a long history together. Paltrow, who played a country music star in the 2010 film Country Strong, name-checked Williams as one of her favorite country artists.

“Holly Williams’ record, I love. I like that sort of older style, soulful country. When you can hear the pain in the woman’s voice, those are the women that I really connected with,” Paltrow told The Boot in 2012.