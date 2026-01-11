Gwyneth Paltrow looks back on terrifying health scare

Actress and well-known entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about a terrifying health scare she experienced in 2002. The Hook actress revealed she was devastated when her father, Bruce Paltrow, passed away when she was just thirty.

During this period, her mourning was so intense that the veteran star believed she was suffering a heart attack. Paltrow recalled the incident during a conversation on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. She reminisced about the difficulty of processing her father’s death, describing waking up in a London hotel convinced she was having a cardiac event.

The 53-year-old explained that she felt as though she was “going to die of grief,” as the emotional toll pushed her body to its physical limit. Gwyneth Paltrow further disclosed that she managed the trauma by focusing on the 2003 film Sylvia, in which she portrayed poet Sylvia Plath.

“It was such a blessing having to get up every day and have somewhere to go,” she said regarding her return to work. Additionally, the Se7en actress has frequently discussed her famous parents in public and has not shied away from the “nepo-baby” label.

Earlier this year, Gwyneth Paltrow reflected on her romantic memories with Ben Affleck.

Gwyneth Paltrow subtly referenced her former boyfriend Ben Affleck during her appearance on Amy Poehler’s Good Hand podcast on Tuesday, January 6.

Paltrow brought up her brief romance with the Oscar-winner while reflecting on her connection to the late Robin Williams. She explained that their paths crossed around the release of Good Will Hunting in 1997, a film Affleck famously co-wrote and starred in.

The Goop founder said, “I only got to know Williams a bit when Good Will Hunting came out in 1997 because I was dating one of the people who wrote that movie and was in that movie”.