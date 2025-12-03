Gwyneth Paltrow mistook Timothy Chalamet’s prosthetic for real

American actress and business woman Gwyneth Paltrow recently had a hilarious on-set mix-up with Timothée Chalamet.

In an interview with The Run-Through with Vogue podcast, Paltrow revealed she mistook Chalamet’s Marty Supreme makeup for real acne scars, and even suggested he try microneedling.

She said, “I look forward to playing older parts for sure”. She further elaborated, “In Marty Supreme, Timothée has pockmarks, and they made his eyes beady with contacts and glasses. And it’s all makeup. He has beautiful skin in real life… I’ve never been transformed like that before”.

In first sight, she did not realize the prosthetics were not real and so she suggested him a treatment.

Whilst laughing, she remembered, “He made a comment, and I was like, ‘Oh, you can do microneedling for that’”.

“And he’s like, ‘This is makeup!’ I was like, ‘Oh, s***.’ The makeup was so good that I thought he had acne scars,” she added.

Paltrow concluded by praising Chalamet’s natural glow. “His skin in real life, you’re like, oh my gosh.”

During the interview, Paltrow was asked about her recent comments in British Vogue, where she admitted that she was not aware of Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationshio when he told her his girlfriend had two children. She was, then asked about her own children’s reaction, she noted, “They don’t read my articles. Are you kidding?”

Apple, 21, and Moses, 19, whom she shares with ex-husband, Chris Martin, are known for giving their famous mom grief.

“I don’t remember how I found out, but they were like, ‘Mom, you are so like, are you insane? How can you not know this?’” Paltrow recalled. “But I don’t know. I just, I don’t read that kind of stuff.”

Chalamet and Jenner were first romantically linked in 2023. The Kylie had daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3, with her ex Travis Scott.