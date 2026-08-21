Gwyneth Paltrow has poked fun at the online backlash surrounding a reported “off-the-record” dinner invitation allegedly sent out for OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

The controversy began after journalist Matthew Belloni reported in his Puck newsletter that Paltrow was set to host a private al fresco dinner at her Hamptons home in honor of Altman, whose reported net worth is $3.5 billion.

An image appearing to show a formal invitation quickly circulated on social media, prompting criticism of the actress and entrepreneur. Some users described Paltrow as “tone-deaf,” while comedian and activist Matt Bernstein criticized her perceived connections to the artificial intelligence industry.

However, Paltrow appeared to respond to the controversy with humor on Thursday, August 20. Sharing several versions of the dinner invitation on Instagram, she replaced Altman’s name with fictional or pop-culture references, including M3GAN, Samantha Jones, Shrek, Jessica Rabbit and viral character Chanty Beluga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)

Alongside the parody invitations, Paltrow wrote: “We’re serving swordfish burritos, cheddar foam lattes on request.”

The posts appeared to mock the viral discussion rather than directly address the criticism surrounding the alleged invitation.

Amid the speculation, journalist Shayan Sardarizadeh suggested on X that the original invitation circulating online was likely AI-generated.