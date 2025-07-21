Jennifer Aniston is proof of Brad Pitt’s ‘terrible taste’ in women: Gwyneth Paltrow

Hollywood diva and ex-fiancée of Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow, reportedly questioned the superstar’s ‘terrible taste’ in women when he married fellow A-lister, Jennifer Aniston.
To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here
Though the ‘Shakespeare in Love’ actor refused to comment publicly on her ex-fiancé Brad Pitt’s wedding with Jennifer Aniston, after being questioned by a ‘gossipy reporter’ during the Toronto Film Festival, her bombshell new memoir, ‘Gwyneth: The Biography’ by Amy Odell, confesses that she was ‘sad’ upon learning about the Hollywood superstar’s marriage to the ‘Friends’ alum.
Paltrow, who had a much-publicised relationship with the ‘F1’ star in the 90s, reportedly confided in her close friends to share her true feelings.
“In reality, Gwyneth confided to friends that she’d felt sad when she learned they were getting married. (She was also fond of telling them that Brad ‘has terrible taste in women’),” read an excerpt from her new book.
“At one dinner (with Estee Lauder heiress, Aerin Lauder), the two were talking about Brad Pitt. According to someone familiar with the discussion, Gwyneth allegedly told her, ‘He’s dumber than a sack of s**t,'” Odell, who interviewed more than 220 people for Paltrow’s book, wrote at another point.
Notably, Pitt and Paltrow, who began dating in 1994 after they met on the set of the film ‘Se7en’, got engaged in 1996, only to call it quits a few months later.
Paltrow went on to marry singer Chris Martin in 2003 and shared two kids with him in their 13-year-long marriage. She then tied the knot with writer-director Brad Falchuk in 2018.
On the other hand, Pitt married Jennifer Aniston in a Malibu ceremony in 2000, a couple of years after meeting her, but parted ways in 2005. He was then in a long-term relationship with Angelina Jolie and shared six children with her.
Pitt is currently dating a 29-year-younger jewellery designer, Ines de Ramon.