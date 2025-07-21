Jennifer Aniston is proof of Brad Pitt’s ‘terrible taste’ in women: Gwyneth Paltrow

Hollywood diva and ex-fiancée of Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow, reportedly questioned the superstar’s ‘terrible taste’ in women when he married fellow A-lister, Jennifer Aniston.

Though the ‘Shakespeare in Love’ actor refused to comment publicly on her ex-fiancé Brad Pitt’s wedding with Jennifer Aniston, after being questioned by a ‘gossipy reporter’ during the Toronto Film Festival, her bombshell new memoir, ‘Gwyneth: The Biography’ by Amy Odell, confesses that she was ‘sad’ upon learning about the Hollywood superstar’s marriage to the ‘Friends’ alum.

Paltrow, who had a much-publicised relationship with the ‘F1’ star in the 90s, reportedly confided in her close friends to share her true feelings.

“In reality, Gwyneth confided to friends that she’d felt sad when she learned they were getting married. (She was also fond of telling them that Brad ‘has terrible taste in women’),” read an excerpt from her new book.

“At one dinner (with Estee Lauder heiress, Aerin Lauder), the two were talking about Brad Pitt. According to someone familiar with the discussion, Gwyneth allegedly told her, ‘He’s dumber than a sack of s**t,'” Odell, who interviewed more than 220 people for Paltrow’s book, wrote at another point.