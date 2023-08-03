Gwyneth Paltrow renting out luxurious Montecito guesthouse

Hollywood actress and supermodel Gwyneth Paltrow is renting out her luxurious guesthouse for a night.

The guesthouse, which has a bedroom and a bath, is located in Montecito town. Booking for the overnight stay for two guests on September 9 starts on August 15.

Gwyneth Paltrow, who will personally greet the guests, said the Montecito guesthouse is her “sanctuary” to relax.

“My Montecito home is my sanctuary for respite and mental clarity,” she wrote. “I go there to recharge, to daydream about what we’re building at goop and to reconnect with my family and treasured friends.

“Whether you’re seeking a place for unexpected connection or for well-deserved solitude and reflection, when you come to stay, I hope you’ll get as much joy out of the home as I do.”

Gwyneth Paltrow added, I’ve loaded up your stay with some of my favourite goop essentials to nourish your body, mind and soul.”

The actress said guests can empower their minds with a guided transcendental meditation session and indulge in a relaxing spa day featuring the beauty products of her company “goop”.

It includes beauty essentials from the award-winning Exfoliating Instant Facial to new delicious smelling shampoo and conditioner.

Moreover, the guest can fuel their bodies with a nourishing goop Kitchen-inspired meal.

There will be takeaway as the guests will be able to take valuable techniques goop products to continue their journey towards emotional health long after their stay.

