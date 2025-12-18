Gwyneth Paltrow reveals the reason behind skipping movie reviews, comments

American actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed why she avoids reading about her films online.

The Paltrov, in a recent interview, on The Envelope 2025 Oscar Actresses Roundtable with Jennifer Lopez, Thessa Thompson, Emily Blunt, Sydney Sweeney and Elle Fanning.

During the interview, she opened up about the negative energy social media gives, which is also the reason she avoided reading about herself on the internet. She noted, “I try to never read anything about myself. Full stop. Ever. Period”.

Lopez then engaged in the conversation, saying, “Wait, not anything about yourself? Ever? Period?”

She highlighted how sometimes people bring the negative reviews to you, “because I don’t read reviews of my films either, but people will bring it to you it “when it’s good, and you’re like, ‘Oh, nice.’ But there are other things they’ll bring you,” said Lopez. Gwyneth chipped in: “Sometimes I’ll come upon it”.

She continued, “I want to die! Like when someone forwards you a link to something really horrible about yourself, and they’re like, ‘Oh, this is b*******.’ I do try to avoid that kind of stuff. I have deleted Instagram”.

One of the main reasons the actress observed a distance from social media is that she believed it can be incredibly anxiety-provoking.

Gwyneth Paltrow is all set to feature in Marty Supreme alongside Timothee Chalamet.

She has had an incredible acting career for decades, but Paltrow has now stepped away from it to focus more on her lifestyle brand, Goop.