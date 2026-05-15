Gwyneth Paltrow shares heartfelt tribute for Apple Martin’s birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow marked her daughter, Apple Martin’s 22nd birthday with a heartfelt social media post, proudly calling her eldest child her “ultimate dream girl.”

On May 14, Gwyneth Paltrow took to her Instagram handle to share a striking image of a monitor showing Apple during one of her fashion shoots. In the photo, Apple wears a flowery blue and white dress, her golden hair and blue eyes perfectly lit.

Paltrow’s caption read, “Happy Birthday to my ultimate dream girl. You are the funniest, goofiest, most big-hearted, knockout in the world. I love you so so so much.” Apple quickly reciprocated the affection, writing in the comment section, “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH.” The birthday tribute coincided with Apple’s own professional milestone.

On her Instagram stories, she revealed that she had modeled for French fashion house Chloé, calling the campaign “the best birthday present of all time.” She shared her favorite shots and praised creative director Chemena Kamali, writing: “What an absolute honor to get to work with Chloé… It is a dream come true!”

The daughter of Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Apple graduated from Vanderbilt University earlier this year. While she once considered law, she told Vogue she now plans to pursue the arts, admitting she loves dancing and acting, “My dream is to act.”