Apple Martin is officially stepping into the spotlight as the daughter of actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin begins filming her first feature film.

The 22-year-old was recently photographed on the Los Angeles set of Paris Paramount, a big-budget romantic comedy from Warner Bros. Pictures directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nancy Meyers.

Martin stars opposite Owen Wilson in what marks her big-screen acting debut, although details about her character have not yet been revealed.

During filming, Martin was seen shooting scenes with Wilson, who plays one of the leads in the film. The story reportedly follows two former partners from the film industry who reunite while working together on a movie, creating a “film within a film” narrative.

The project also carries a personal connection for Martin’s family. Her mother, Gwyneth Paltrow, starred alongside Wilson in Wes Anderson’s 2001 comedy The Royal Tenenbaums, where the pair played Margot Tenenbaum and Eli Cash.

Martin appeared on set wearing a peach-colored cardigan paired with wide-leg blue jeans, with her hair tied back in a ponytail. Between takes, she was seen chatting with co-stars Erin Doherty and Rich Sommer, while also filming scenes with actor Tony Hale.

The role marks the beginning of a potential acting career for Martin, who comes from a family with deep roots in Hollywood.

In addition to Paltrow, her grandmother is acclaimed actress Blythe Danner, making Martin the third generation of performers in the family.

Paris Paramount is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 25, 2027.