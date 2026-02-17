Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple Martin hits back at bullying allegations

Apple Martin, daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, has dismissed recent claims that she was expelled from school for bullying.

The 21-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to address the rumors, calling them “completely untrue.”

In her post, Martin wrote, “Hi! I didn’t wanna respond but this narrative is completely false and has gotten so out of hand. I have never been expelled from any school, especially not for bullying anyone.” She added, “I completely understand people not liking me and that is okay! The internet is a place where people can share their opinions. But this rumor is completely untrue, I am not that type of person and anyone who is close to me knows that.”

The controversy comes after a video from 2024 resurfaced, which appeared to show Martin playfully trying to get a photographer’s attention at the Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris, while rolling her eyes at her date, Count Leo Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck. The footage had sparked bullying accusations, painting her as a “mean girl” in some online discussions.

Later, a source close to Paltrow defended Martin, telling DailyMail.com, “Apple’s more playful and fun and she’s really a total girls’ girl. She would never mean to take the spotlight from anyone, that was not her intention. To characterize her as a mean girl is very untrue.”