Haaland relishing 'special' World Cup showdown with England

Erling Haaland said facing England, the land of his birth, in the World Cup quarter-finals was extra special as he aims to extend Norway’s historic run into the last four.

In his first major international tournament the Manchester City striker has propelled his country to the last eight by scoring seven times in four appearances, including a memorable double to beat Brazil in the last 16.

Haaland was born in England as his father Alfe Inge Haaland was playing for Leeds at the time and he has spent the last four seasons at City where he has become the poster boy of the Premier League.

“It’s a special game, yeah, definitely. I think for me it’s super special, because I play in England and I was born in England, and you also play against team-mates and everything,” Haaland told reporters in Miami. “It’s a funny game and it’s gonna be nice.”

In their first World Cup for 28 years, Norway have surpassed all expectations thanks to Haaland’s killer instinct in front of goal.

“I didn’t expect it, to be honest, to be in the quarter-finals with Norway in the World Cup is quite surprising even for me,” he added.

“Playing against Brazil was kind of crazy for us Norwegians and to win against Brazil and then go and play England in the quarter-finals in the World Cup in the USA is quite special.

“I think if you watch the scenes back in Norway, this is not normal for Norway to be, so it’s super special.”

England, by contrast, are in the quarter-finals for a third consecutive World Cup, but have not won a major tournament for 60 years.

Haaland was keen to put the pressure on the Three Lions, who were considered among the pre-tournament favourites.

All of the top four seeds are still on course to reach the last four as England could face defending champions Argentina, while France and Spain could face off in the other semi-final.

“I think there’s some clear favourites out there, England’s one of them,” said Haaland. “I think all of you should put every single pressure on the English lads.”

Haaland’s exploits have also made him a star Stateside over the past few weeks.

On top of his goalscoring prowess, the 25-year-old’s jovial personality has gained fans.

Just hours after scoring the winner in the last 32 against Ivory Coast, Haaland went to be kitted out like a cowboy in Dallas posting a video in a cowboy hat and boots that went viral.

“It’s a good thing because I like the Americans, I think they are kind of hilarious as well. They are funny, so I like the way they are,” he said on his newfound fame in the USA.

“I think it’s just good. Honestly on every single thing with the World Cup so far here it has been amazing: from the games to the stadiums, everything has been amazing.

“The training ground where we train has been amazing, so I’m super happy and it’s been impressive.”