Haaland sets an incredible record in Moldova thrashing

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has set an incredible goal-scoring record as Norway thrashed Moldova 11-1 in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The 25-year-old netted five times in the 11-1 victory to become the only player to achieve this feat three times in the 21st century.

He had already achieved this scoring feat with Manchester City: first in the Champions League tie against RB Leipzig (7-0) on March 14, 2023, and then against Luton Town (6-2) on February 27, 2024, in the FA Cup.

Haaland is already the all-time top scorer for the Norwegian national team, with 48 goals in just 45 matches.

With this victory, Norway have strengthened their grip on the top spot in their group with 15 points, winning five out of five.

Italy are the second-placed team in Group I with six points behind Haaland’s team. Moldova’s worst defeat has dropped them to the bottom of the group with no points.

The group winners will qualify for next year’s World Cup, while the runners-up to compete in a playoff.

Haaland delivered a stellar performance with goals in the 11th, 36th, 43rd, 52nd and 83rd minutes and also provided two assists for Felix Horn Myhre and Thelo Aasgaard, marking one of the most dominant displays of his international career.

Haaland set up Horn Myhre, who scored in the sixth minute to open the scoring for Norway.