‘Habs’ actor Dania Enwer embraces fall with new look: See pictures

Showbiz actor Dania Enwer, of ‘Habs’ fame, posted a picture of her new look which is viral on social media.

Enwer, who plays Bano in the superhit serial ‘Habs’, took to her account on the photo and video sharing application, in the late hours of Tuesday, and shared a latest picture of herself on the feed.

The celebrity added a single sunflower sticker in the caption of the selfie along with hashtags like ‘fall fashion’ and ‘fall trends’.

The viral click was liked by thousands of fans of Enwer on the social platform, who also dropped lovely compliments for the actor.

A glimpse at the comments section.

Natural beauty 😍❤️

Crush updated❤️❤️

😍😍 gorgeous

Your eyes are so beautiful

Your performance in habs is so nice 🙌 you have lots of potential in acting all the best 👏

About the serial, ‘Habs’ starring A-list actors Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah in lead roles – follows the story of a loving couple “trying to make it through the misunderstandings that are created by the unfortunate circumstances and the people around them.”

Dania Enwer plays Bano in the show, the elder sister of lead protagonist Ayesha (Shah), while the rest of the cast includes Ayesha Omar, Saba Faisal, Janice Tessa, Hina Rizvi, Isra Ghazal, Javed Sheikh and Imran Aslam.

‘Habs’, written by Aliya Makhdoom and directed by Musaddiq Malek, airs prime time every Tuesday on ARY Digital.

