Habs: Basit redefines how men in workplaces should be!

Feroze Khan as Basit in ARY Digital’s ‘Habs’ is setting some true benchmarks for workplace ethics required by men.

The character and plot development of ‘Habs’ by six episodes has managed to get fans hooked on the intriguing story of Basit and Ayesha, who are even more impressed by the representation of office culture in the latest episode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

As Soha (Ayesha Omer) moved out of the scene last week, the fans can finally get to enjoy the brewing yet subtle chemistry of Basit (Feroze Khan) and Ayesha (Ushna Shah). The latest episode which aired on Tuesday was a peek into the same, highlighted by Basit standing up for the reputation of women in his office.

One of the scenes in the episode sees Ayesha being called out by her colleagues for receiving extra favors from their boss within a ‘few days of joining’, who decided to take up the matter with Basit.

Basit being a true gentleman stood up for the women in the workplace including Ayesha, and confronted the employee who badmouthed her. He also asked the said person to apologize to Ayesha and restored her reputation.

Twitterati seems to be loving this gentlemanly approach of Basit and branded him as the ‘best fictional man’ ever. Fans have been admiring the A-list actor Feroze Khan as well for the apt portrayal of such a layered character.

A look at the Twitter love for Basit:

I hereby declare Basit as my favourite fictional man ever. The way he stood up for the women at work, for Ayesha today just won my heart. How genteel he is, @ferozekhaan you’re are phenomenal as Basit 🥺❤️#FerozeKhan #Habs pic.twitter.com/2GwMA4cNvW — 𝑱𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒄𝒂♡ (@Ishq_jess) June 14, 2022

whata character #ferozekhan is portraying. Sucha gentleman; standing up for women. He’s so respectful, every guy should look up to him honestly. Lovin’ every second of the show especially @ferozekhaan ‘s acting. Sucha versatile actor he is! What a wonderful show!💗@ItsBasitSKhan pic.twitter.com/fGsrcmz6fj — tanya | 🤍🤪 (@tanya23__) June 14, 2022

can’t help but post of this scene..the smile on her face here after he defended her and gave her respect is so pure to watch,I just love how she’s starting to melt in her heart for him❤Can’t wait for their actual track which is beginning next week❤ #FerozeKhan #UshnaShah #Habs pic.twitter.com/BXnt94cklj — is (@ferozexiqra) June 14, 2022

Wont get over soon from this scene

how Feroze has portrayed Basit in this scene by changing expression within a second after hearing from Ayesha when he was actually angry previously,its just FABULOUS

Its only Feroze’s thing,who knows how to play with expression#FerozeKhan #Habs pic.twitter.com/S6QBm2GlIJ — Orthee (@ortheeorthee) June 14, 2022

#FerozeKhan is simply superb & today episode of #Habs is tremendously fabulous. The way he stood up for his employee & gave respect to Ayesha is adorable ❤️#FerozeKhan #Habs pic.twitter.com/EDjWGLA9Z4 — Precious Aarbi (@AarbiiSayss) June 14, 2022

For a mentally disturbed person such scenarios are like poison. it is like crushing your brain. First basit’s mother,then business n then The whole office scene. Hahh! Hats off to the writer,director and specially #FerozeKhan for this amazing episode and performance❤️❤️👏👌#Habs pic.twitter.com/7I6mHRtbtB — Nazia A. (@MyselfNazia) June 14, 2022

Feroze is so good when it comes to such high intensity stuff. Basit 💥#FerozeKhan #Habs pic.twitter.com/mKY4kjJDHO — Pooh (@ThodaYehThodaWo) June 14, 2022

Apart from the lead trio, the Musaddiq Malek-helmed serial features an ensemble cast including Saba Faisal, Hina Rizvi, Isra Ghazal, Javed Sheikh, and Imran Aslam.

‘Habs’ airs every Tuesday at 08:00 p.m. on ARY Digital.

Comments