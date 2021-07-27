Hack video that blocks waste bin flies gathers five million views

During the summer months, flies can be a real problem. They can get into your home through windows and doors, and once they’re in it’s quite a task to get rid of them.

As well as wreaking havoc inside the house, swarms of flies can surround your wheelie bins on hot days.

But now, a TikToker may have found a solution to the problem that affects almost every household. @sisterpledgecleans went viral on the video-sharing platform after sharing a hack for stopping flies in your bins.

The short clip shows the woman washing two waste bins. Once she has them all nice and clean, she adds a generous amount of table salt to the bottom. She goes on to explain that salt can soak up any leaked fluid and flies and maggots die when they feed on it.

“Here’s a great hack for stopping flies in your bins. Sprinkle a generous amount of table salt in the bottom of clean bins. The salt soaks up any leaked fluid and flies and maggots die when they feed on it,” she says in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🏠sisterpledgecleans cleaning (@sisterpledgecleans)

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 5 million views and thousands of comments from users.

Many thanked the TiKToker for finding an easy solution to the problem.