Hackers take away Rs5.8 mln cash from ATM in Pindi Bhattian

PINDI BHATTIAN: Hackers have taken away over Rs5.8 million cash from an automated teller machine (ATM) by using a device in Punjab’s Pindi Bhattian city, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Bank sources told the media that the hackers stole over Rs5.8 million cash by using a device to hack an ATM. It was learnt that the criminals hacked the ATM tray containing banknotes worth Rs5,000.

Sources said that the ATM turned off automatically after its connection was lost from the device that sent an alert to the bank head office. A security guard rushed to the ATM booth but he found the machine’s tray empty.

The bank manager told the media that the ATM was sealed after the incident. The manager added that a case was lodged against the ATM theft and an investigation was launched by police.

In December last year, a band of suspected robbers had broken into an automated teller machine (ATM) of a private bank in Karachi’s Gulberg area and made off with 1.8 million cash.

According to police, the shrewd suspects broke open part of the ATM that houses cash-loaded trays. They decamped with two of the three trays, having Rs1.8 million worth of currency notes while leaving the third one which had just Rs5,000 cash.

A police official had said the suspected robbers did this all in a matter of five to six minutes while the bank administration remained unaware as, according to bank officials, neither did the bank have a security guard nor its alarm goes off at the time of the break-in.

