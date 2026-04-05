‘Hacks’ final season brings Jean Smart back to lighter tone

As Hacks prepares to bow out with its fifth and final season, Jean Smart is leaning into something the show hasn’t fully embraced in a while — pure, unapologetic silliness.

After a darker turn in the previous season, there was a quiet concern that audiences might drift away from Deborah Vance. Instead, the opposite happened. Viewers stayed, invested as ever, willing to follow the character into more uncomfortable, complicated territory. That response seems to have shaped the tone of what’s coming next.

Hacks, Season five, from the sound of it, is a reset of sorts. Lighter, looser, and more playful. Jean Smart appears genuinely relieved to return to that space — not as a retreat, but as a natural swing back after pushing the character to heavier emotional ground. There’s a sense that the show earned this shift.

Behind the scenes, the creators have been ticking off long-held ideas before closing the curtain — from diving deeper into fan culture to experimenting with more surreal, offbeat moments. It’s the kind of creative freedom that tends to surface when a series knows it’s nearing the end, when there’s less hesitation and more instinct.

For Smart, now in her seventies, Hacks hasn’t just been another successful role — it’s quietly reshaped the later stretch of her career. There’s a recognition, almost understated, that opportunities like this didn’t always exist. Not for women her age, at least.

That landscape, she suggests, has shifted. Slowly, but meaningfully. Stories are broader now. Messier. More reflective of reality. And that includes older women who, for a long time, were written to the margins.

With Hacks returning on April 9, the final season looks less like a farewell weighed down by legacy — and more like one last, confident performance, with room to be a little ridiculous again.