Hadiqa Kiani drops first single from comeback album ‘Vasl’

Pakistan’s leading singer Hadiqa Kiani announced her musical comeback with an all-new album ‘Vasl’ and the vocalist has dropped her very first song from the album earlier this week.

One of the most prominent names in the entertainment industry of the country, Hadiqa Kiani in her recent interaction with a local publication last week talked about her journey, current projects, and new music in making in length.

On Monday, the award-winning artist took to photo and video sharing site, Instagram to hype her millions of fans with the exciting news. Kiani shared the poster of her upcoming album ‘Vasl’ on her official account, where she enjoys a huge following from over 563,000 users of the social app and counting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hadiqa Kiani (@hadiqakianiofficial)

The ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ winner made the exciting announcement in the caption as she wrote, “Tonight at 7pm, we are releasing the first single from my upcoming album #VASL.” The song called ‘Humsafar’ will premier on her YouTube channel, she further revealed.

She concluded the note with gratitude towards her fans, “Thank you all for being on this journey with me, I’m headed back to my roots 💗” Hadiqa penned.

Later on Monday night, the singer disclosed a snippet of her first single on Instagram, with the full video being posted on her official YouTube channel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hadiqa Kiani (@hadiqakianiofficial)

The official video of ‘Humsafar‘ has been watched by over 187,000 people till now on the video-sharing platform and has managed tremendous response from music lovers.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!