Hafeez Tahir slams PTV AI-adaptation of 'Ainak Wala Jin'

TV producer Hafeez Tahir strongly criticized PTV’s AI-generated Ainak Wala Jin film.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Hafeez Tahir posted a video in which he strongly criticized PTV’s AI-generated Ainak Wala Jin film. He stated that the film was made without his permission. He, whilst expressing his anger, noted that the director and writer of this film, Farhan Khan, didn’t ask his permission before making this film. He called it a daylight robbery.

He continued, “I am the concept writer; I named it, directed it, and created a good quality serial, gave it to PTV and they made millions off it. If you go to their YouTube page, it still makes millions for the channel”.

He claimed, “They got a novice to make an AI-based film and made a mess of my iconic idea”. He continued, “My main character, Nastoor Jin, looks like a daku and Hamoon Jadoogar’s face has been ruined; the voices have been ruined”. He added that by adding bad music through AI, they have made it worse; he also pointed out the major changes in the voices of the characters.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip He, at the end of his video, noted, “They have taken a great and beautiful idea and destroyed it. Should I just wail about it and remain silent or do I take the legal route?”

Ainak Wala Jin is a Pakistani children’s television series produced and broadcast by PTV Lahore from 1993 to 1996 and again from 2005 to 2008. This drama was rebroadcast twice on television in Pakistan due to public demand. It was widely popular among children for its humour and fictional storyline.