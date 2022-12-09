Prof. Dr. Hafeez ur Rehman elected President of Al-Khidmat Foundation

Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan’s Central Board of Management has appointed Prof. Dr. Hafeez ur Rehman as new president of the welfare organisation for session 2022-25.

Before being elected as President, Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman previously had served as Vice President Alkhidmat Foundation and Chairman Alkhidmat Health Foundation. Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman is a famous philanthropist and an ophthalmologist by profession and is the incumbent Principal of Peshawar Medical College.

He earned his MBBS degree from Rawalpindi Medical College back in 1982 and later served in General Hospital Rawalpindi as a registrar. Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman holds a decades long outstanding record of having served in the medical field and nonprofit sector. He previously had served as a Dean and later as a Principal in International Islamic Medical College Islamabad. In recognition of his outstanding professional services and achievements in the medical field, he was ranked among best doctors ever produced by Rawalpindi Medical College until its Silver Jubilee in 1999 wherein he was also awarded with the Best Achievement Award.

During his decades long career as philanthropist, he formerly served as General Secretary and later as President of Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA), a doctors’ organization in Pakistan. Most remarkably, he has helped so far cure blindness for millions of blind people under the trust namely Prevention of Blindness Trust (POB) in several countries, including the backward areas of Pakistan.

In his international appearance, Prof. Dr. Hafeez ur Rehman was elected as a member of the Central Executive Council of Federation of Islamic Medical Associations (FIMA) and afterwards held the key positions at FIMA including being elected first International Relief Coordinator and FIMA Secretary General. Besides, he is also the founding director of FIMA’s “Safe Vision Program” and has been overseeing the program in over 20 countries around the world for the last six years.

Former President Muhammad Abdus Shakoor and the Central Board Managemnt have expressed their best wishes for newly elected President Prof. Dr. Hafeez ur Rehman. Dr. Hafeez ur Rehman has reiterated his determination to ensure Alkhidmat delivers on its mission to promote health, well being of the needy while serving and protecting the most vulnerable. (PR)

