JUI-F’s Hafiz Hamdullah injured in Mastung blast

QUETTA: Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah and his gunman received injuries when a blast took place near his car in Mastung district of Balochistan, ARY News reported.

According to initial reports, the JUI-F leader who also serves as spokesman of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance got injured along with one of his aides and his gunman while on his way to Mangocher city of Balochistan in what authorities are calling a roadside blast.

جے یو آئی رہنما اور ترجمان پی ڈی ایم حافظ حمد اللہ سڑک کنارے دھماکے میں زخمی#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/KQ4Orn5kOn — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) September 14, 2023

All three have been moved to Mir Ghaus Bakhsh Raisani Hospital in Quetta where they are under treatment. A picture acquired by ARY News shows Hafiz Hamdullah on a hospital bed with serious injuries.

The nature of injuries his aides or gunman suffered are yet unknown.

Eight other people also got injured in the blast as a coaster carrying travellers was also affected.

More to follow…