JI announces nation wide protest against IPPs mafia

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, leader of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, has announced nationwide protests and sit-ins on January 31, targeting the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) mafia, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Hafiz Naeem emphasised that electricity bills should be reduced, unfair taxes eliminated, and petrol levies lowered.

Hafiz Naeem also called for the initiation of a new movement to push for these changes. He stated that Jamaat-e-Islami will provide the public with a clear roadmap for protests and sit-ins.

The JI leader further demanded the removal of government privileges, relief for salaried individuals, and the imposition of taxes on landlords.

He pointed out that the wealthy and powerful have historically exploited the system, while ordinary citizens bear the weight of economic hardship.

Hafiz Naeem also criticised the 140 percent salary hike for parliament members, calling it “shameful,” and vowed that the nation would hold them accountable for this move.

In addition, Hafiz Naeem rejected the government’s proposed amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), labeling it an attack on freedom of speech and journalism.”

In other news, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman met with Hamas leader Hasan Darwish in Doha on January 22, 2024.

According to reports, during the meeting held in Qatar’s capital, JI supremo praised the strong resistance of the people of Gaza and Hamas, acknowledging their steadfastness and struggle.

He also stated that the ceasefire agreement was a victory for Hamas, as Israel had failed to achieve its military goals.

Hafiz Naeem emphasised that the people of Pakistan would contribute to the rebuilding of Gaza. He expressed that the people of Pakistan are committed to doing their part in Gaza’s reconstruction.

Hafiz Naeem also conveyed Pakistan’s solidarity with the people of Palestine, stating that the Jamaat-e-Islami delegation was present to show support on behalf of the Pakistani people.

Hasan Darwish, the Hamas leader, thanked the Pakistani people and Jamaat-e-Islami for their continued support.

The Hamas leader expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s leadership in addressing the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah.

Hasan Darwish also expressed hope for continued cooperation from the Pakistani government and its people in the efforts to rebuild Gaza.