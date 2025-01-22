Hafiz Naeem meets Hamas leader Hasan Darwish in Qatar

DOHA: Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, the Amir (leader) of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), met with Hamas leader Hasan Darwish in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

According to reports, during the meeting held in Qatar’s capital, Hafiz Naeem praised the strong resistance of the people of Gaza and Hamas, acknowledging their steadfastness and struggle.

He also stated that the ceasefire agreement was a victory for Hamas, as Israel had failed to achieve its military goals.

Hafiz Naeem emphasised that the people of Pakistan would contribute to the rebuilding of Gaza. He expressed that the people of Pakistan are committed to doing their part in Gaza’s reconstruction.

Hafiz Naeem also conveyed Pakistan’s solidarity with the people of Palestine, stating that the Jamaat-e-Islami delegation was present to show support on behalf of the Pakistani people.

Hasan Darwish, the Hamas leader, thanked the Pakistani people and Jamaat-e-Islami for their continued support.

The Hamas leader expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s leadership in addressing the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah.

Hasan Darwish also expressed hope for continued cooperation from the Pakistani government and its people in the efforts to rebuild Gaza.

Earlier, Hafiz Naeem, called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, to publicly declare that he does not recognize Israel

Speaking at the Solidarity with Palestine Million March at Jinnah Avenue, New Blue Area, Hafiz Naeem criticised the prevailing political system, stating that whenever a government is ousted or takes power, they seek support from the United States (U.S).

He also pointed out that this trend extends to those who are imprisoned or those seeking release, highlighting the tendency to seek approval from the U.S. for such matters. He specifically urged Imran Khan to show solidarity with Hamas and publicly denounce the state of Israel.

The JI supremo further stated that while the U.S. possesses thousands of missiles, it continues to impose sanctions on Pakistan’s missile technology.