Bilawal slams India’s decision to block water, warns of strong response

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said India has exposed its true intentions by announcing the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty.

Speaking during ARY News programme ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’, Bilawal said that Pakistan and India have fought several wars, but water blockage was never an issue.

“We have the capacity to resolve issues through dialogue. The Sindh Tas Agreement (Indus Water Treaty ) is a testament to this. The Pakistan government offered to negotiate many times but India has also refused,” Bilawal said while urging the neighbouring country to engage in talks to resolve all outstanding issues.

The PPP chairman denounced terrorism and showed support for the families of the victims but questioned if it was necessary to connect the Kashmir issue or terrorism to water obstruction.

Bilawal warned that blocking water is an aggressive act and that Pakistan will not remain silent on this matter. He said that taking the issue to the international level would put India on the back foot.

The PPP chairman also supported the government’s measures in response to India’s actions.

“We fully support the steps taken by the government,” Bilawal added.

Regarding the All-Parties Conference (APC) on the issue, Bilawal said that the opposition parties want to show unity and it is the prime minister’s decision to call the APC.

On the issue of new canals on the Indus River, Bilawal said that his party had convinced the prime minister to ensure consensus in the Council of Common Interests (CCI) before any new canals are built.

Earlier on Friday, Bilawal issued a stern warning to India over its recent rhetoric concerning the Pahalgam incident and the Indus Waters Treaty

Speaking at a rally in Sukkur, the former Foreign Minister criticised India’s recent actions and rhetoric following the Pahalgam false flag operation.

In a fiery address, Bilawal Bhutto condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for levelling baseless allegations against Pakistan to divert attention from his government’s failures.

“According to the Indus Waters Treaty, even India accepts that the Indus River is ours,” Bilawal Bhutto said.