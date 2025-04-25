Bilawal Bhutto sends fierce warning to India

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has issued a stern warning to India over its recent rhetoric concerning the Pahalgam incident and the Indus Waters Treaty, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a rally in Sukkur, the former Foreign Minister criticised India’s recent actions and rhetoric following the Pahalgam false flag operation.

In a fiery address, Bilawal Bhutto condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for levelling baseless allegations against Pakistan to divert attention from his government’s failures.

“According to the Indus Waters Treaty, even India accepts that the Indus River is ours,” Bilawal Bhutto said.

“They cannot simply walk away from the treaty. We are the protectors of this river and will defend it at all costs. Our armed forces are ready to give a befitting response at the borders.”

The PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto went on to issue a blunt message to India: “The Indus is ours, and it shall remain ours. Either our water will flow through it, or your blood.”

Bilawal Bhutto also alleged that India had launched another attack on the Indus and called upon every Pakistani to become an ambassador for the river and reject what he described as India’s aggression.

“All four provinces of Pakistan stand united against Modi’s tactics,” he declared, adding that the struggle will continue until India reverses its decision regarding the Indus Waters Treaty.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed support for the federal government’s position on the issue and said that PPP would stand shoulder to shoulder with the Prime Minister in defending the people’s rights.

Commenting on recent developments, Bilawal revealed that PPP and PML-N have reached an agreement that no new canals will be constructed on the Indus without mutual consent.

“The federal government has now agreed not to move forward with any such projects without PPP’s approval — a clear victory for our supporters,” Bilawal Bhutto said.

He added that the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting has been called for 2 May, and any irrigation schemes not agreed upon will be rejected.

“We will terminate any plans for new canals on the Indus at the CCI meeting,” Bilawal Bhutto concluded.