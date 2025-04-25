Hafiz Naeem calls for APC, joint parliament session against Indian aggression

LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, on Friday urged the government to convene a joint session of Parliament and an All Parties Conference (APC) in response to India’s aggression following the Pahalgam attack.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Hafiz Naeem announced a nationwide strike to be observed tomorrow on April 26, to protest against Indian aggression and to express solidarity with the Palestinian people facing Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

He stated that the traders of Pakistan would demonstrate their support for both Palestine and Kashmir.

Hafiz Naeem termed the Pahalgam attack a “false flag operation” orchestrated by India.

Backing the National Security Committee’s response to the situation, Hafiz Naeem emphasized the importance of national unity. He also reiterated his longstanding position that trade with India goes against Pakistan’s interest.

Earlier, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, led a historic Gaza March on Sunday, April 20, 2025, in federal capital, to express solidarity with Palestinians, ARY News reported.

While speaking to the crowd, Hafiz Naeem emphasised the dilemma of Gaza’s people and condemned global negligence against Israel’s oppressions.

Hafiz Naeem pointed out that Pakistan’s bonding with Palestine is deep-rooted in trust, faith and ideology.

Hafiz Naeem condemned the government for being afraid of Israel and obstructing the march with containers. “No container can dare stop us if we announce.” He stated.

Hafiz Naeem demanded that Pakistanis send Palestine a strong message of solidarity and called for unity among the nation.

During his meeting, he indicated Pakistan’s first Prime Minister Liaqat Ali Khan’s words, “I cannot sell my soul against dollars”, referring to the government’s lack of response against Israel. Hafiz Naeem described the role of our leaders as “servants”.

He urged the Gaza March participants to support and back the nationwide peaceful strike, which is planned for April 26, meant to raise awareness about the crisis in Gaza.