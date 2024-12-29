Hafiz Naeem urges PTI founder to denounce Israel

ISLAMABAD: Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman, the Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, to publicly declare that he does not recognize Israel, ARY News reported.

Speaking at the Solidarity with Palestine Million March on Sunday at Jinnah Avenue, New Blue Area, Hafiz Naeem criticised the prevailing political system, stating that whenever a government is ousted or takes power, they seek support from the United States (U.S).

He also pointed out that this trend extends to those who are imprisoned or those seeking release, highlighting the tendency to seek approval from the U.S. for such matters. He specifically urged Imran Khan to show solidarity with Hamas and publicly denounce the state of Israel.

The JI supremo further stated that while the U.S. possesses thousands of missiles, it continues to impose sanctions on Pakistan’s missile technology.

He emphasised that the nation had sacrificed to develop nuclear weapons, which are vital for the protection of both Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah. He criticised political parties that seek approval from the U.S. to imprison and release individuals, highlighting the need to ensure democratic freedoms for the people.

Hafiz Naeem also condemned the U.S. as a “terrorist nation” and argued that Pakistan could never achieve prosperity while under America’s influence. He pointed out that the U.S. labels those who resist its imperialism as terrorists and imposes its own version of democracy.

He further stated that Israel could not fight groups like Hamas, as it targets innocent children, and that Israel’s expansionist goals now reach beyond Palestine, with plans involving Syria, Lebanon, and even Medina.

The Jamaat-e-Islami leader referenced Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who had described Israel as an illegitimate child of the West.” He also expressed his support for the oppressed Palestinian people, noting that Gaza faces harsher cold conditions than Islamabad, with two million people living in camps.

He condemned Israel’s actions as genocide, having killed 46,000 people, and criticised the U.S. for supporting this “open terrorism.” Hafiz Naeem pointed out that the indifference of most Muslim countries, except a few, towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict further strengthens Israel’s position.

He concluded by reaffirming that Israel cannot stand against the resistance of Muslim fighters, adding that Israel’s aggression would eventually be defeated.