Fazlur Rehman hints at conditional meeting with PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman revealed that he has not received any formal message from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan regarding a meeting, ARY News reported.

In an informal conversation, Fazlur Rehman discussed various political matters, including his stance on the (PTI) founder Imran Khan, elections, and governance.

He further added that if Imran Khan wishes to meet him, he would decide after careful consideration.

On the relationship with Imran Khan’s PTI, the JUI-F leader clarified that there was a working relationship at the federal level but expressed differing views on provincial matters.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman highlighted the ongoing terrorism concerns in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, and Tank, stating that the situation in these areas was deeply troubling. He pointed out that courts and government offices had been moved from Tank to Dera Ismail Khan.

Regarding governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Fazlur Rehman criticized the lack of government authority, noting that the government’s influence was hardly visible in the region.

The JUI-F chief expressed dissatisfaction with the level playing field during the general elections, stating that their concerns about being sidelined were valid.

Fazlur Rehman mentioned that while some individuals were used in the elections, his party had refused to be used.

Regarding the 26th Amendment, Maulana Fazlur Rehman emphasised that it prioritised strengthening institutions over personalities.

He also spoke on the issue of the seminary registration bill, claiming that unnecessary complications had been introduced, though the matter was now being resolved amicably.

Earlier on December 27, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, halted all political activities due to health concerns.

According to details, doctors have advised Fazlur Rehman a complete bed rest and avoid walking due to ‘swelling in his left foot’, the sources said.

They further say upon returning from the meeting with the prime minister last week, Maulana Fazlur Rehman experienced swelling in his left foot.

It is to be noted that on December 20, Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss concerns related to the Seminary Registration Bill.

JUI chief led a JUI-F delegation comprising Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri and Senator Kamran Murtaza.