Fazlur Rehman ‘advised bed rest ‘amid health concerns

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has halted all political activities due to health concerns, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to details, doctors have advised Fazlur Rehman a complete bed rest and avoid walking due to ‘swelling in his left foot’, the sources said.

They further say upon returning from the meeting with the prime minister last week, Maulana Fazlur Rehman experienced swelling in his left foot.

It is to be noted that on December 20, Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss concerns related to the Seminary Registration Bill.

JUI chief led a JUI-F delegation comprising Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri and Senator Kamran Murtaza.

PM Sharif emphasised the need to resolve the matter swiftly.

He directed the Ministry of Law to take steps according to the law and constitution to address the concerns over the bill.

Leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira and PML-N leaders Ayaz Sadiq, Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Information Minister Atta Tarar were present at the meeting.

Rana Sanaullah, Prime Minister’s adviser and senior Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and Attorney General Mansoor Usman also attended the meeting.

Reports had earlier said that PM Shehbaz contacted the JUI-F chief to discuss the Seminary Registration Bill.